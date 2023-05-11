GIBRALTAR’S university has signed a deal with a major ferry company to train professionals and put its maritime academy students on job placements.

The partnership with FRS that runs ferry trips across the Straits of Gibraltar ‘aimed at providing brighter futures for both the University’s maritime students and industry professionals’, the university said in a statement.

The university will run various courses and placements, provide sponsorship options and employment opportunities for its graduates.

Gibraltar’s maritime department will provide a Ratings course, STCW training and bespoke courses for FRS.

Maritime students will be able to work as cadets on the ferries and sponsorship from the ferry company.

The company will offer jobs to those leaving the university, giving graduates an opportunity to move on with their careers.

FRS employees will be able to take courses to provide them with a Certificate of Maritime Studies that allows them to take on new roles on ships.

This includes the Watch Rating (Deck and Engine) seafarer course that makes use of an industrial sea placement to prepare students to work on a merchant vessel.

Standards of Training Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) courses will provide students with the necessary safety skills on ships that is often a prerequisite for many postings.

Students will be able to take bespoke courses like operational fire fighting that will further upgrade their worth to the maritime industry.

The university will give FRS crew the opportunity to take part in University Language Centre courses.

This will provide a Maritime English Course for ferry company staff that will help ensure safety and communication on-board.

University of Gibraltar’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Catherine Bachleda said: “This partnership goes to the heart of the University’s commitment to working with industry to provide quality, industry relevant education and training, while also contributing to the growth of the maritime industry.”

“We are delighted to partner with the University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy,” Managing Director of FRS Ronny Moriana Glindemann added.

“We look forward to providing valuable opportunities for their students and enhancing the skills and knowledge of our employees.”

FRS provides a weekly ferry trip from Gibraltar to Tangiers that leaves on Friday and returns Monday.

