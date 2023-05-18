THE Palau de Congressos de Palma hosted the seventh Economic Forum this week.

A number of tech experts held forth on the challenges posed by the advent of AI, demanding regulation before bad actors exploit its capabilities.

Renowned for its economic analysis in the Balearic Islands, the event featured notable speakers such as Antoni Riera, Nicolas Huss, Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri, and Jose María Alvarez-Pallete.

Panel members, fearing the implications of AI, called for intense debates on privacy issues, safeguarding individual rights and protecting against manipulation.

They also highlighted the danger that Large Language Models could pose to democracy and truth itself.

