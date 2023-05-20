WRITING from Órgiva, in the heart of La Alpujarra, I can say, with utmost confidence, that summer is just round the corner. It won’t be long until the odd rain shower and occasional clap of thunder are behind us!

With the changing seasons, the day has come to transition my closet for the summer ahead. It’s time to say goodbye to heavier layers for the next six months. Into storage you go, coats, hats, and boots! Hooray!

So, what to store and what to keep available? Here are my top tips to help with an easy winter-to-summer wardrobe transition.

Keep cardigans to hand! Eighty percent of my sweaters are stashed away until autumn, but I always keep a few of my favourite cardigans in rotation, even in summer. They’re a great layer to combat the office AC or to throw over a dress if the temperature dips at night. I tend to choose a couple in ‘hot’ colours (think fuchsia, orange, turquoise…) and two in paler colours, such as pale pink and cream. I always keep varying lengths available to suit the outfit that I’m wearing.

Put away leather. It has no place in a summer wardrobe. (Well, maybe a carefully chosen white or cream leather jacket would be allowed…) Replace your cropped leather jacket with pale washed denims or a classic trench coat – the perfect weight and style for a smarter summer look. This also matches with just about everything and always gives an elegant twist.

Keep out your denims. Particularly the paler or less heavyweight items. Now is the time to invest in a fab denim pencil skirt – a great piece to stay stylish and looking trendy. Relaxed jeans look perfect with faded summer tees and combine well with the linens, silks, and cottons of summer. I love a contrasting look. Think denim shorts and a silk kimono, or your most elegant silk day dress with a ripped denim jacket thrown over the top…. Effortless, cool, and still chic.

Put away wool and replace it with linen. This is the classic summer fabric that whispers of long, sun-filled days with friends in a seaside ‘chiringuito’, and lazy coffees in the shade on the terrace. Linen says holidays in Sicily and lemons and hammocks. Well to me anyway! Most shapes you like in wool can be found in linen. Current choices include blazers, sleeveless, buttoned jackets, matching two-piece sets of top and trousers and wide legged palazzo pants. Wanna know my top tip for keeping linen uncreased? Buy linen mixed with cotton, as its softer and easier to keep. Lots of linen blend items are available in the boutiques.

