A GUARDIA CIVIL patrol pulled over a small van on the AP-7 motorway in Torrevieja after spotting a large suspicious package in the trunk that had partially lodged open the door.

Officers discovered it was a dead pig, whose meat was destined for human consumption.

The driver had no proof of where the animal came from or any health certification.

In addition, the pig was being transported in a vehicle with no sanitary measures which posed a potential danger to public health.

The van owner was denounced for several infractions and a report sent to the Valencian region public health department where, in theory, fines of up to €1.2 million could be issued.

A specialist company removed the pig for incineration while investigations continue to find out where the animal came from.

