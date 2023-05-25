BENIDORM’S Terra Natura animal park has joined forces with anti-bullying group AcoSOS to fight the problem in Alicante province.

It’s estimated that three out of ten children suffer different types of bullying at school and often don’t tell anybody what has happened.

AcoSOS is an Alicante non-profit association that helps and advises families, who have had their children bullied in the past or are currently dealing with a bullying issue.

Their team of professionals operates in the north of Alicante province to provide support, accompaniment, guidance and intervention.

Association president, Jose Vicente Escapa, said its main objective is to ‘prevent bullying, raise awareness to society about the serious consequences it carries and help the integration of boys and girls who have been bullying victims’.

AcoSOS provides training and informative talks for parents, workshops, and discussion groups.

The deal with Terra Natura means the park will host an awareness campaign about bullying.

Visitors will see special posters with messages so that families can be told about this problem affecting schoolchildren.

A contact phone number will also be printed on the posters so that people can contact AcoSOS for help.

AcoSOS members will also be charged reduced fees to take part in therapy sessions with sea lions, as well as learning more about the park.

