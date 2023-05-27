ONE of Europe’s biggest book and literature events has returned to Spain with the 82nd staging of the Madrid Book Fair at El Retiro park which runs until June 11.

Over 350 stalls have been set up along the Paseo de Carruajes offering people not just the chance to sample the latest literary offerings from around the world, but also to meet their favourite writers at special daily book-signing sessions.

All kinds of books for all tastes and age groups are available on the different stands with good discounts available as well.

The 2022 Madrid Book fair- first held in 1933- welcomed three million visitors and recorded sales of over €10 million.

The initial venue was on the Paseo de Recoletos but then it became a ‘national event’ moving around the country before it returned to Madrid in 1967 at its current El Retiro park home.

The Civil War and its aftermath meant the event did not take place between 1936 and 1943.

Admission is free and the opening hours are 10:30am to 2:00pm and from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with the first session extended to 3.00pm on Saturday and Sunday.

