THE warm Mediterranean climate makes Malaga a great outdoor terrace bar destination all year round, where you can enjoy tapas, cerveza and some fabulous views.

Here’s the Olive Press’ list of some of the best rooftop terraces in Malaga city:

AC Hotel Málaga Palacio

The rooftop is perched on the 15th floor, which gives an incredible 360º panoramic view over the city, harbor and the Mediterranean Sea.

This rooftop terraces also boasts one of the best views of Malaga Cathedral.



The Alcazaba Terrace

This rooftop bar in Malaga is the perfect meeting point for lovers of historical views as it offers stunning views of the Alcazaba and Gibralfaro as well as the city walls and the Roman theatre.



Lolita Skyview Pool & Lounge

A magnificent rooftop terrace located on the hotel’s 8th floor that offers breathtaking views of the city of Malaga. A sophisticated chill-out space from where to enjoy the best sunsets in the city and from where the city’s iconic attractions such as Calle Larios, the Alameda Principal boulevard the harbour and of course, the sea, can also be viewed.



H10 Croma Malaga

An impressive terrace with a plunge pool, sun lounger area and spectacular city views, just a 10-minute walk from Malaga Port.



La Terraza de San Juan

This rooftop terrace is located on the fifth floor of the swanky Hotel Malaga Premium overlooking the Church of San Juan Bautista. At night the church tower is lit up adding to the atmospheric and stylish vibe.

