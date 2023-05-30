A MEMBER of the Guardia Civil has received gunshot wounds after a gunman barricaded himself inside a property in La Cala de Mijas and opened fire.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon, Monday 29, when the Guardia Civil received an alert from the suspects very own family members who had spotted him with a firearm.

The individual, 21, apparently fired several shots at Guardia Civil officers who tried to negotiate with him to turn himself in; a tense standoff which resulted in one of the officers receiving an injury to the foot.

The injured officer was immediately taken to the Costa del Sol Hospital where he was stabilised.

The precarious situation made it necessary to cordon off the entire area for more than three hours in which a strong security presence was established whilst the negotiations continued.

The young man, who is Spanish and of Moroccan origin, finally handed himself over and was duly arrested.

According to reports, this has not been the first time this young man has been arrested, in fact he has a string of serious offences and has been in trouble with the law since he was under-18.

Last October he was shot five times in an apparent revenge shooting in Doña Lola, Calahonda which left paralysed from the waist down and now moves around with the aid of a wheelchair.

READ MORE: