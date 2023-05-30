THE GUARDIA CIVIL have arrested a man in Lanzarote for organising illegal shark and stingray tourist fishing trips.

The arrest took place on May 19 after the Guardia Civil were alerted to a post on social media which advertised a fishing excursion on Lanzarote, in which a private fishing company offered the chance to catch protected species for €150.

The company owner, who advertised himself as a ‘professional fishing guide’ had also published photos of himself with his kills; Silky sharks, hammerhead sharks, and angel sharks were amongst the catches. Additionally, manta rays, black dogfish, and stingrays were also caught.

The company owner has been arrested for crimes against wildlife and is now awaiting the corresponding legal proceedings.

