Although it has been around for twenty years, many people do not know what the agile methodology is. These methods were invented in 2001 when several programmers wanted to make the process of software development easier. They have written an Agile Manifesto that includes four norms and twenty principles of Agile methodology. But two main features of this methodology lie in the openness to changing requirements in the time of the project duration and encouraging constant feedback from users. In this article, we will discuss how agile project management can be involved in the education system.

Agile methods in the education sector

It might seem challenging to include this changeable system in the education sector, but it is not impossible. In fact, many actions that professors do can be called projects. That includes teaching, writing scientific papers, and preparing course materials. For example, preparing course materials can be their project. By using agile methodology, they could divide the material into smaller units. In this project students are users. Professors should ask students to evaluate their work and lectures after every unit. That way, students are involved in the teaching process. They don’t just absorb the lessons and reproduce them to get grades.

Some educational institutions are already trying to adopt agile methodologies. They want to enhance collaboration, adaptability, and efficiency in their project management processes.

Strategies and best practices of agile learning development in Schools and Universities

The US university system often implies three to four years of focusing on one subject. That is very exhausting and can cause burnout. Universities should think about shorter degrees of less than one year to up to a year. Instead of several years dealing with one straight topic. Each sub-degree could have a specific theme. It could include courses related to these themes. That way sub-degree will be available to people who want to refresh or update their knowledge. People focused on some specific theme would also be interested in this sub-degree system.

Some professors examine and give tests or essays at the end of the semester. For agile education, it is a big no. Professors should consider giving tests after every unit of lectures. Instead of one stressful semester examination. That way, students would be constantly engaged and motivated to work. Throughout the all semester. It would also help students to connect the previous knowledge into a coherent whole. To follow up on the previous, students should be able to evaluate every unit of lectures. By learning agile methodology, many professors would understand the importance of feedback. This is the only way they could enhance their work immediately. Applying the suggestions got about the previous unit, a professor can make changes in preparing the next unit of lectures.

One of the segments of agile methodology is making teams. Professors and students are equal. They should be teams that work on the same project – lectures. Professors should stop lecturing ex-cathedra. They could involve students in the learning process in class. This can be achieved by giving students a choice of school tasks they want to work on. That also requires taking individual responsibility and collaborating. As well as giving feedback during the project. Using this method, students would get first-hand experience of trial and error. They would think about lessons and feel engaged. Instead of silently obeying instructions from professors.

An example of successful applications of agile project management in Education

The Open University is the first university in the UK that offers exclusively online courses. The biggest advantage of online courses is self-paced. The student determines the speed of the course. Also, online courses can be easily edited by user feedback. As opposed to strict school programs written before the start of the semester. Online courses respect another segment of agile methodology and that is reducing costs. Online courses imply automated grading that would save professors time and energy.

Conclusion

Applying agile project management in the education system would enhance collaboration in class. It will enhance efficiency too. Educational institutions definitely should weave agile methodology into their systems. That would open the door to new approaches in both lecturing and learning. Agile methodology fosters client satisfaction and cooperation of teams. It also encourages a supportive environment and continuous focus on projects. As well as constant thinking about being more efficient. Don’t we want all of that in the school system? In this article, we tried to give some ideas on how to make agile methodology applicable in schools and universities.