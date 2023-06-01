THE NUMBER of domestic violence victims has risen in Spain for the eighth year in a row, according to the latest data from the National Statistics Institute (INE). There were a total of 32,644 cases recorded in 2022, a rise of 8.3% on the previous year.

The cases include any acts of physical or psychological violence, including threatening behaviour by a man to a partner or former partner.

The figures have risen every year since 2014, apart from in 2020 due to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the INE data reported by news agencies, 1,376 minors in Spain also suffered some kind of abuse in 2022.

So far this year, 2023, 20 women have been killed at the hands of their partners or former partners. Since official statistics began in 2003, 1,204 women have been murdered in domestic violence cases.

Read more: