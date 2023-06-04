THE end of the school year is just around the corner and for those families seeking a sea-side holiday, it’s always an idea to check for the most child-friendly destinations.

Choosing a good beach that brings together all the essentials for young and old, is sometimes more tricky than it seems. Fortunately the travel section of 20minutos has done your homework for you and has listed the top 10 most family-friendly beaches in Spain, where safety and fun are guaranteed’—one of which is in Malaga.

On the eastern edge of Malaga, nestled between El Candado Marina is one of the city’s hidden gems: Playa del Peñón del Cuervo, recently listed by 20minutos as one of best beaches in Spain to go to with kids.

The name of the beach is from the rock (peñon) jutting out of the sea there and thanks to this large rock formation the beach is small and picturesque and ideal for families.

It is equipped with tables, benches, a barbecue area and a children’s play area as well.

Although it is not one of the largest beaches in Malaga, only about 250 metres long, it is considered one of the safest on the Malaga coastline, due to its low tide height, which means its waters are calm, the waves are minimal making it ideal for children to swim.

