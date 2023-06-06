COSTA del Sol leading businessman Ricardo Arranz has been put into an induced coma after a car accident in Burgos.

Arranz is the founder of Villa Padierna Hotel, the Marbella-based luxury resort where Michelle Obama stayed in 2010.

He was travelling to a private event with Juan Federico Van Dulken, another important businessman, when their car was rammed by a truck.

The vehicle they were travelling with ended up destroyed.

Firefighters and emergency services arrived at the scene and found both men lying unconscious inside their car.

Ricardo Arranz is the founder of Villa Padierna. Photo by Villa Padierna: Wikimedia Commons

They were both taken to hospital, with Arranz being put in intensive care.

Although his condition is serious, he is reportedly evolving favourably.

