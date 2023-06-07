A MALLORCAN real estate agent has been voted as the most handsome man in Spain at the Mister International Spain competition in Tenerife.

Tony Company, from Palma, was chosen as Mister Baleares over a year ago.

The 27-year-old is 189 com (6.2 ft) tall and works as a real estate agent who rents luxury villas in the island.

“This is a surprise. I am very excited. I did not expect to win, although I did think I would reach the final,” Company said.

He added: “All the other finalists deserved it as much as me.”

But the young Spanish is not just a pretty face. He also has brains as he obtained a degree in International Hotel Management and a Master’s in Management.

