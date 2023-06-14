AN alleged sex offender accused of sexually assaulting three women in one night has been arrested in Inca (Mallorca).

The 34-year-old allegedly touched and tried to kiss them without their permission in three different streets within the city centre.

According to witnesses, the accused, out of the blue, approached the victims and started to touch them.

The three victims filed complaints at a police station at different times of the early morning.

They all told the officers that the man began to touch them and one of them added he tried to kiss her on the neck.

A patrol was sent to detain the alleged assailant and prevent further assaults.

He was arrested but agents do not rule out the possibility of discovering more victims.

“He was possibly under the influence of alcohol and will be remanded in custody until the trial takes place,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

