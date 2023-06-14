AFTER A MONTH of storms and showers across Spain, the summer heat has finally arrived, with temperatures due to hit as high as 35ºC today in cities such as Cordoba.

In the Madrid region, meanwhile, clear skies are forecast with highs of 28ºC in parts. There will, however, be the odd shower in the Sierra mountains.

Rainy weather is also forecast for the Balearics, according to the Aemet state weather service and news agencies, with an orange warning for as many as 40 to 50 litres of rainfall per square metre.

But in general, temperatures are going to rise all across the country, with the exceptions of the southeast of the peninsula, the Balearics and the Canaries, where there will be little change.

The highest temperatures will be registered in Cordoba, with 35ºC, Murcia (34ºC), and Badajoz, Murcia and Seville (33ºC).

