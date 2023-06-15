BATHERS were ordered to get out of the water at a popular Orihuela Costa beach on Thursday morning after the sighting of a two-metre long shark.

It was the first day of lifeguard cover in the area with whistles being blown at Aquamarina beach around 10.00am to get swimmers out of the sea.

Eyewitnesses said a woman suffered a panic attack after realising the shark was just a few metres away from her.

The sighting was reported to the Orihuela Policia Local who arrived at the scene but saw nothing, as the shark swam away with people resuming bathing within a few minutes.

Police said it could have been a blue shark which is a species within the Mediterranean shark family.

An increase in sea temperatures due to climate change can affect the migratory routes taken by sharks.

