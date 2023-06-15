THE FORMER head of the Policia Local in Palma has been arrested by the Policia Nacional after child pornography was found in an office previously occupied by him.

A routine computer audit by Palma City Council discovered the obscene material a few days ago and CDs and hard drives were removed from the office.

The seized items featured photographs and videos of explicit sexual content involving minors.

An internal probe was ordered with the findings passed on to the Policia Nacional who detained the former official at his home on Thursday and carried out a thorough search of his property.

The Ultima Hora newspaper says the arrested man retired as police commissioner over four years ago after a career stretching back over 30 years with strong links to trade unionism.

He has no current links with Palma police bosses and inquiries are ongoing.

A senior commander told Ultima Hora: “We are all appalled and the fact is that we find it very difficult to believe that all the crimes he is accused of are true.”

“It is also true that all the material stored was in the office occupied by the commissioner before retiring,” he added.