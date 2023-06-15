BALEARES is the Spanish region where less money is spent on clothes, according to textile business association ACOTEX. 

The study displays that on average, residents in the islands spend €215 a year on clothing items. 

This is around 28% less than in the rest of Spain, where the yearly average expenditure per person is almost €300. 

These figures correspond to last year, a period during which the sale of clothing, footwear and accessories in Spain was almost 20% higher than in 2021. 

However, the numbers are still much lower than prior to the pandemic.

In 2019, people in Spain spent over 40% more money on clothes than in 2022. 

Sales in the textile sector from January to May in 2023 increased by 3.8% compared to the same period last year. 

However, in May, they experienced a decline of 5.7%. 

ACOTEX President, Eduardo Zamacola, believes this situation is a ‘sign of alarm’. 

