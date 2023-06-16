MANY people choose Estepona as a place to visit for its charming old town as well as its kilometres of golden beaches.

While most of the town’s hotels offer the beaches as a standard attraction, they need a taxi or a long walk to reach a decent restaurant or enjoy the historic centre.

But the Old Town Boutique Hotel offers the best of both worlds.

As its name suggests, it is at the heart of old Estepona on Calle Caridad, one of the town’s prettiest streets. Not only are restaurants and the best of Spanish cafe culture just a step away, so is the beach at a five minute stroll.

The Old Town Boutique Hotel, on Calle Caridad, is a pristine adults only boutique hotel set in a restored townhouse on one of Estepona’s prettiest streets.

The adults only hotel opened in 2021 after husband and wife duo Simone and Giusy undertook massive renovations on a once crumbling townhouse.

Photo: Wikipedia.

Their hard work certainly paid off. The selection of rooms – including a junior suite – have been thoughtfully redesigned while keeping original details, including andalucian geometric tiles, and has stunning artworks handpicked by the couple.

Modern furnishings, enormous showers, bright white cotton sheets, Nespresso machines and cava in the mini bar all dial up the luxury feel.

And the hotel prides itself on being as environmentally sound as possible with no throwaway plastics used at all. They even supply plastic-free toiletries in the room, including toothbrushes to help keep a smile on your face.

And it is also the perfect place to enjoy a relaxing pre-dinner drink on their rooftop terrace lounge which has spectacular views of the historic old town – as do all the rooms.

For a more up-beat vibe they have a bar on lively Calle Caridad where you can soak up the Spanish atmosphere.

Visit: https://www.theoldtownestepona.com/

Telephone Number

+34673713032

Email

book@theoldtownestepona.com

Address

94 Calle Caridad

Estepona AN 29680

Spain