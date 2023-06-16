A GERMAN football team of 50 members ordered 1,000 beers at Bamboleo Bar in Palma de Mallorca.

The players of FV Bonn-Endenich 1908, a club in the German sixth division, faced a different type of opponent during their holidays in the island.

But they could not meet the challenge as they could not down over 150 glasses.

“They gave away a number of them to other tables and we ended up throwing away between 100 and 150 beers,” an employee said.

It took bartenders 24 minutes to pour all the drinks.

The boozy players ended up paying a €2,300 bill.

It is not the first time a German team orders a mad number of beers in Mallorca.

Last summer, 25 players of the SG Ropfe ordered 600 pints of Pilsner for breakfast at the same bar.

Read more: