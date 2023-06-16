THE POLICIA NACIONAL in association with their Italian counterparts have arrested a fugitive who belonged to the Calabrian mafia known as the ‘Ndranghueta’.

The man was detained in an undisclosed location of Alicante province where he worked in the hospitality sector.

He was involved with the mafia group in the Cosenza area of Italy and had a European Arrest Warrant out against him for drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal organization.

During the operation, another 24 people were arrested in Italy and Germany for drug trafficking and seized property worth €3.7 million.

The fugitive carried out activities related to the trafficking of cocaine between South America destined for Italy and Germany.

After his arrest and remand, he was remanded in custody without bail.

The National Police, within the framework of the ENFAST network and the ICAN project, targeted the fugitive.

The operation led by Interpol, aims to bring down the Calabrian ‘Ndranghueta, since several of its members, in addition to hiding in Spain, use the country as a logistics platform for drug trafficking and money laundering, among other criminal activities.

READ MORE: