VISITORS to O’Hara’s Battery at the top of the Rock of Gibraltar will be greeted with a more interesting and interactive experience after it reopened on June 21.

The Ministry of Heritage said it had commissioned ‘restoration and maintenance works to enhance aesthetics and visitor experience’ of the historical gun and site.

The Upper Rock Maintenance Team carried out most of the restoration while the Alabare charity group helped pain the 9’2 gun seated at the highest point of the Rock.

Despite the ministry opening the site, visitors will not be able to get on the gun platform itself until all restoration work is completed.

O’Hara’s Battery is an important historical site located at the highest, southernmost point of the Rock of Gibraltar, facing the sea.

It was built in the late 18th century and named after General Charles O’Hara, a British military commander.

The battery played a significant role in Gibraltar’s defense during conflicts and wars.

O’Hara’s Battery was armed with cannons to protect the British territory’s strategic position.

It served as a lookout point and helped defend against enemy attacks by land and sea.

The battery witnessed several key moments, including the Great Siege of Gibraltar in the late 18th century and the Second World War, as illustrated by new diagrams at the location.

Its 9.2-inch Rifled Muzzle Loading (RML) gun was commonly used during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The gun was a powerful artillery piece capable of firing large shells over long distances.

Today, O’Hara’s Battery stands as a reminder of Gibraltar’s military history, attracting visitors who are interested in exploring the fortress and learning about its past.

It offers breathtaking views of the surrounding area and serves as a symbol of the resilience and strategic importance of Gibraltar throughout history.

People wanting to visit O’Hara’s Battery can take the cable car to the top of the Rock and then climb a hill to the south.

ALSO READ: