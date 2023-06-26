A YOUNG woman was arrested for faking her own kidnapping to demand a €2,139 ransom from her mother in Ciudad Lineal (Madrid).

The 24-year-old allegedly came up with the plan with her boyfriend and two friends as they were having money problems.

One of the friends started sending disturbing messages to the girl’s mother, who was on holiday at the time, according to El Mundo.

“Something is going to happen to your daughter if you don’t make a transfer of €2,139,” the text said.

The woman received more whatsapps during the day threatening to hurt her daughter.

“We are taking her outside Madrid. We are only after the money. We don’t care about the f****** girl. We are going to make her suffer and you are going to be a witness of the torture.”

The scared mom returned from her vacation to Madrid and went to the house where she lives with her daughter.

The flat was empty and her car keys, laptops and a tablet were missing.

The woman then went to a police station in the Ciudad Lineal neighbourhood and notified officers about her daughter’s kidnapping.

She allegedly told the officers the 24-year-old was receiving psychological treatment as she could have a personality disorder.

Later that day, the young girl and her boyfriend were spotted near the apartment by officers, who had implemented a surveillance system.

She told the agents that she had had her phone stolen in a festival earlier that week, but started giving contradictory statements.

Officers decided to interrogate the couple and during the questioning, her boyfriend cracked and confessed the deception.

He also identified the person who sent the messages.

Police arrested both of them and later detained the two other people involved in the scam.

But the deceptive daughter was released after denying the facts of the police accusation before the judge.

Read more: