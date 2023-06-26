THE mother of a high school student has been arrested for assaulting the school headmistress in Malaga.

The 37-year-old woman allegedly attended the school in the Churriana neighbourhood with another family member, a man aged 39.

Inside the building, she is believed to have assaulted the school headmistress by pushing and shaking her.

The assailant allegedly did it because she was not happy with a disciplinary measure adopted against her daughter.

Meanwhile, the man is said to have threatened the headmistress and a teacher with ‘beating them up.’

Policia Nacional agents started an investigation and interviewed witnesses after a complaint was filed at a local station.

Officers arrested the two family members who face charges for assault and making serious threats.

