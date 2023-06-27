PUBLIC hospital waiting times for surgeries have fallen in the Valencian Community according to latest figures from the regional Ministry of Health.

The average wait stood at 79 days in May- five days less than in April and ten days fewer than a year earlier.

69,297 people were waiting for a procedure last month compared to 70,887 in April- a fall of 1,590 patients.

11,361 people in that total had been waiting for 180 days or more.

The biggest average waits are at Valencia’s La Fe Hospital(104 days), Valencia General(102 days) and Alicante General(101 days).

The lowest figures are at Valencia’s Doctor Peset(42), Gandia(50) and Manises(53).

16 health departments are below or hit the average 79-day wait time.

They include Gandia(50), Xativa-Ontinyent(74), Villajoyosa(62), Alicante-San Juan(79), Orihuela(58), Torrevieja(67) and Elche-Crevillente(55).