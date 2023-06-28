ALICANTE-ELCHE airport has won a top award from the Airports Council International(ACI) at a big worldwide airport sector event held this week in Barcelona.

WAGA 2023 saw the airport presented last night with the ‘Accessible Airport Award’ for Europe for its work and commitment to achieve a more accessible airport for people with disabilities and people with reduced mobility.

Aìrport manager Laura Navarro collected the award and heard that judges valued its continuous effort, beyond the minimum accessibility requirements of the European Union, in the search for an accessible infrastructure for all.

The ACI highlighted measures such as specific lanes for people with reduced mobility, the implementation of a loading area for electric wheelchairs and the new project of a sensory room for people with hidden disabilities such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), which is currently under construction.

More than 700 airport representatives, regulators and analysts gathered in Barcelona to address the airline industry’s main challenges in a post-pandemic world.

In addition to the awards ceremony in different categories, data and projections have been shared and topics such as regulation, policies, regional and international connectivity, as well as environmental, social and economic sustainability have been discussed.

READ MORE: