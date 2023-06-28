A TOTAL of eight outdoor athletes have been rescued by Guardia Civil officers in Mallorca only last week.

A careless couple swimming under cliffs were rescued with a helicopter in Formentor.

They had previously seeked refuge in some rocks as one of the two was feeling exhausted and could not continue swimming.

A helicopter was also used in the rescue of four hikers that were in trouble in the mountains in the northern part of the island.

Meanwhile, a French tourist had to be taken to hospital after fracturing his ribs in a fall in the natural area of Puig de Moro (Deia).

And a hiker was rescued, also with a helicopter, after suffering a heat stroke while walking around Cavall Bernat, in Pollenca.

“We recommend people planning outdoor activities during these hot days to check the weather forecast in advance in order to prevent any dangerous situation,” a Guardia Civil spokesperson told the Olive Press.

