A YOUNG man is accused of killing his mom by stabbing her several times in Madrid.

The 24-year-old is also said to have stabbed his father, who had to be taken to hospital but is not in a serious condition.

“This is an open investigation and we still don’t know what triggered the attack,” a Guardia Civil spokeswoman told the Olive Press.

Emergency services were alerted and attended the family cottage, located in the municipality of Daganzo de Arriba.

The 56-year-old woman was lying down in one of the rooms with eight stab wounds.

Doctors could not do anything to save her life.

While the father, aged 69, was taken to hospital with a stab wound in the abdomen.

His condition is not serious, but he had to be examined by a team of psychologists after having an anxiety attack.

“After analysing his behaviour during the interrogation, one of our hypotheses is that the assailant has a mental problem. He is now detained within the psychiatric ward of a hospital in Madrid,” the Guardia Civil representative said.

