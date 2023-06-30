A YOUNG woman has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Ciudad Real, near Madrid.

The 21-year-old is thought to have stabbed her partner in the chest with a kitchen knife during a fight at their flat.

“One hypothesis is that the incident occurred during a fight in which they started attacking each other,” a Policia Nacional spokesman told the Olive Press.

He added: “This is an ongoing secret investigation so we cannot reveal any further information. All I can say is that we have detained the woman.”

The agent has confirmed that the 24-year-old man remains at the hospital, but his life is not at risk.

Read more: