A YOUNG woman has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Ciudad Real, near Madrid.
The 21-year-old is thought to have stabbed her partner in the chest with a kitchen knife during a fight at their flat.
“One hypothesis is that the incident occurred during a fight in which they started attacking each other,” a Policia Nacional spokesman told the Olive Press.
He added: “This is an ongoing secret investigation so we cannot reveal any further information. All I can say is that we have detained the woman.”
The agent has confirmed that the 24-year-old man remains at the hospital, but his life is not at risk.
