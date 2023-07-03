The Costa del Sol welcomed more than 12.4 million visitors in 2022, as tourists flocked to the region to enjoy its beaches, golf courses, rich cultural life and, of course, plentiful sunshine. Many of those who visit regularly purchase holiday homes in the region. Now, leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey España is presenting them with a host of sustainability-focused property choices along the coast.

There are multiple benefits to buying a second home with sustainability in mind. The planet benefits, for one, with eco-friendlier second homes delivering superior energy efficiency, using natural materials during construction and cutting down on delivery miles. Buyers also benefit, not just from knowing they are purchasing responsibly but from reduced energy bills.

Taylor Wimpey España Sales and Marketing Director Marc Pritchard comments:

“As developers increasingly focus on building more sustainably, second home buyers have more choice than ever when it comes to eco-friendly properties. There are multiple benefits to choosing such a property, on top of all the usual advantages that come with owning a holiday home overseas.”

The homes at Terra in Marbella, which are available from €625,000 plus VAT, show how this can be achieved. The properties use aerothermal energy, which draws heat from the surrounding outside air for use indoors. This system can deliver notable energy bill savings for owners.

In addition to aerothermal energy, other features that support more sustainable second home creation include LED spotlights, double-glazed windows, water-saving and electricity-saving measures in common areas and pre-installation for electric vehicle charging.

Taylor Wimpey España’s homes at Solemar provide all of this and more. Located close to the long sweep of golden sand at Malaga’s Casares Beach, the collection of apartments and penthouses has an A-rated energy certification. The southeast-facing homes are priced from €268,000 plus VAT, which includes use of a generously proportioned communal pool, as well as large, landscaped areas for families to enjoy.

Sustainability and nature often go hand-in-hand, meaning that there can be wellbeing benefits associated with buying sustainably as well. At Almazara Hills in Istán in Malaga, for example, buyers have a wealth of nature surrounding them. The unique setting is dominated by outstanding panoramic views of the Concepción reservoir and the coast of Marbella, with buyers at the first phase benefitting from the highest elevation – and thus the most impressive views. There are nearly a dozen hiking routes around the Istán area in Sierra de las Nieves (a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve) as well as six mountain bike routes. Property prices at Almazara Hills start from €355,000 plus VAT for a two-bedroom apartment.

A further bonus with sustainability-focused new homes is their potential to hold their value. As buyers increasingly seek out more eco-friendly properties, and the range of A-rated properties increases, older, less energy efficient homes are likely to become a less attractive purchase option.

