A YOUNG man was found dead in the street after falling from a second floor in Conil de la Frontera (Cadiz).

The 34-year-old had travelled with his friends to the Andalucian town to celebrate a stag party.

The group was at a nightclub when the victim started feeling unwell.

His friends took him back to the apartment where they were staying and went back to clubbing.

But when they returned to the flat later that night, he was not there.

They started looking for him and found his dead body lying next to a pool of blood at Hermanos Alvarez Quintero street.

The young man had fallen from the second floor balcony but the cause of the plunge remains unknown.

“This is an open investigation and we cannot reveal any further information until an autopsy is carried out in the next few days,” a Guardia Civil spokeswoman told the Olive Press.

“It was a tough night and the friends of the victim are devastated,” Conil Local Police said in a statement.

