A BRITISH holidaymaker died on Ibiza on Tuesday after falling from a second floor balcony.

The only information about the man given by authorities was that he was 35-years-old and came from the United Kingdom.

Emergency services were called 3.19am to say that a man was lying on the ground on Calle Moli in Sant Antoni.

Paramedics could only verify that the Brit had died after falling from the second floor of a building.

No other details have been provided with the Guardia Civil launching an investigation.

It’s the second balcony death in Ibiza in recent weeks with both tragedies involving British holidaymakers in the Sant Antoni area.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, 22-year-old John McKenna from Carlisle fell to his death from the third floor of the Hotel Levant on Calle Ramon y Cajal on June 23.

Meanwhile an awning of a terrace bar saved the life of a drunk woman who fell from the second floor balcony of the Calle de s’Embarcador hotel in Sant Antoni in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 1.00am and she escaped any injury as she landed on the awning.

