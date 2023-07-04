“Our clients say they feel like they are in Greece but in Andalucia”.

Located at Estepona Port, El Greek by Parviz is the only traditional Greek restaurant from Gibraltar to Malaga and one of the best on the Costa del Sol.

It opened its doors in the summer of 2021 and has since delighted customers from all over the world.

The restaurant aims for clients to discover Greek cuisine, which has existed for over 4,000 years.

The traditional dishes are Parvizs’ mummy’s cooking recipes .

The succulent menu is a mixture of traditional recipes and creative cuisine, made with exquisite products shipped from Greece as well as fresh local groceries.

El Greek has a lovely terrace facing the sea.

With a capacity for 150 people, the restaurant is in a unique, quiet location with a wonderful sea view.

“We have two terraces facing the port, which makes our restaurant an exclusive place to eat in peace. Our only neighbours are the boats and the sea,” they say.

El Greek is a truly irresistible spot, combining exclusivity with pleasure .

The delicious food is accompanied by traditional music, transporting clients to the Greek Feel.

And every week customers can enjoy a new special as well as live music.

El Greek by Parviz is not just any restaurant, but a gastronomic and vibrant experience.

In the words of its owner, ‘more than food, it’s a way of life.’

Book a table at Estepona port, Av. Virgen del Puerto, 29680 Estepona, Málaga or call 951 177 860/ 626 33 83 43

And check the menu at https://www.thegreekbyparviz.es/menu.html