2 bedroom Apartment for sale in San Roque with pool garage - € 360,000

San Roque, Cádiz 2 beds 2 baths € 360,000

New phase for sale An exclusive residential project with new apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms with contemporary Mediterranean styling located at the heart of the famous San Roque Club resort. The developer has designed this residential project with 80 apartments in 10 three-storey buildings, spread over three phases that surround the 3 communal pools. Each building has 8 spacious apartments over three floors (ground, first, and penthouse), two of these have 2 bedrooms and the rest have 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Underground parking space and storeroom included in the price…. See full property details