A BRITISH expat died in hospital on Wednesday after three men assaulted him during a home burglary in Sevilla province.

The 81-year-old victim was attacked last Sunday at his property on Calle Puente in Estepa.

The man had lived on his own for many years and has not been named, except for his initials A.H.B.

A person called emergency services at around 7.30pm on Sunday to say that a man had sustained multiple injuries.

He was taken to the Hospital de la Merced in Osuna and was discharged several hours later.

He was readmitted on Tuesday but passed away at 12.30am on Wednesday.

The Guardia Civil is leading the search for the three assailants with the incident said to have shocked the 12,000-strong community in Estepa.