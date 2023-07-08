THE in vogue lifestyle travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveler, has recently named the ‘Best and most emblematic chiringuitos in Spain,’ with a beach bar in Malaga topping the list.

Situated on one of Marbella’s best beaches, Aqui Te Quiero Ver is a traditional chiringuito that serves local food in a rustic ambience, and can now boast to be the best in Spain.

Originally founded by José and Emilia in 1977, the beach bar has evolved from its beginning as a simple informal shack to a beautiful restaurant run by José and Emilia s’ children and grandchildren.

Aquí Te Quiero Ver is a place that has and offers everything the clientele expects from a chiringuito on one of Marbella’s most emblematic beaches.

According to Condé Nast Traveler chiringuitos are ‘famous for their potato omelette tapas and tomate salad, but also their fresh fish and seafood’ a place people go ‘to socialise, to see and be seen. To laugh, chat and even flirt.”

The eight best and most emblematic chiringuitos in Spain according to Condé Nast Traveler are as follows:

– Here I want to see you, Marbella

– El puntal, Santander

– Dabadaba Beach, San Sebastian

– Sa Cova, Menorca

– Coco Novo Beach, Chiclana de la Frontera (Cádiz)

– Oli-ba-ba, Oliva (Valencia)

– Beso Beach, Formentera

– Boia Nit, Cadaqués (Girona)

