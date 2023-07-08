JOURNEY times to the Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa will be reduced thanks to a new €3.4 million road project- the construction of which has been tendered by the Ministry of Transport.

A new link will be created between the N-332 and the hospital along with two new roundabouts to improve access from the south.

The more direct route will cut 4.4 kilometres from current journeys with the road set to open by the end of 2024.

A future second phase is envisaged to improve access between Benidorm and Villajoyosa which was first suggested in 2017.

However it is not now viewed as a serious priority due to toll charges being lifted on the AP-7 in 2020 and more travellers therefore using that option.

The Marina Baixa Hospital itself is going through a major expansion project costing €60 million which will include a new surgical block.

