A DATE rape drug has been found in several packages of popular French biscuits sold in Spain.

A number of packages of Gerble biscuits have been contaminated with scopolamine, a drug used by rapists.

Also known as burundanga, this substance can block neurotransmitters, causing a person to mechanically follow any orders given to them.

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has alerted consumers of the situation.

The affected batch is the number 51914913, comes from France and has been distributed across supermarkets and shops across the whole country.

The biscuits are gluten-free and with chocolate chips.

They come in cardboard containers of 150 grammes and have a best-before date of September 20 2023.

The batch will be removed from all shops where it has been distributed.

While authorities are advising those who have already bought a package to not consume it.

Read more: