A TOTAL of 26 runners have been injured so far during this year’s San Fermin in Pamplona (Navarra).

Almost half of the injuries (11) occurred in the fourth bull run, which took place today (Monday, June 10).

Today’s run has been very dangerous, as a number of participants have received brutal bull gorings.

A total of 11 people have been injured, seven of whom had to be taken to hospital.

One of the wounded, a 48-year-old man, was knocked almost unconscious after he hit his head on the ground after being struck by a bull.

And on the floor, a second bull stepped on his head.

Friends visiting him at Navarra’s hospital said that although their mate has a cut on the head, he is fine.

Medical staff treated another 10 wounded suffering from a number of cuts, injuries and bruises.

San Fermin’s fourth bull run was very fast and intense, lasting only 2 minutes and 21 seconds.

Five people were injured in yesterday’s run, one of whom was gored in his arm.

Another man received a goring in his arm on Saturday, when four people were injured.

Meanwhile, a total of six runners were injured on Friday’s run, which kicked off San Fermin’s controversial celebration.

Thousands of people take part in each run of Spain’s popular fiesta, which will come to an end on Thursday.

Read more: