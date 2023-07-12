A RED alert for extremely high temperatures has been issued on the Costa del Sol.

The Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has warned of the current ‘extreme risk’ as a consequence of the heat.

The Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce area will be reaching temperatures of up to 42 ºC.

“Take precautionary action, remain vigilant and act on advice given by authorities. Only travel if your journey is essential. Extreme or catastrophic damages to people and properties may occur, especially to those vulnerable or in exposed areas,” Aemet said in a statement.

In Estepona and Manilva, the current temperature is 41 ºC, while Marbella residents are now experiencing 38 ºC.

Meanwhile, in Malaga, the temperature is reaching 37 ºC.

The extremely high temperatures are matching the ones in Spain’s main hot spots, as locals in Sevilla and Cordoba are coping with 41 ºC and 42 ºC respectively.

AEMET’s alert was issued at 1pm and will not be over until 9pm today.

