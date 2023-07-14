ALICANTE is celebrating “Alicante with Pride” week, which kicked off on Monday with Mayor Luis Barcala’s speech at the town hall.

During the week, visitors can participate in specialized talks, cinema and theater showings, and exhibitions.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Alicante’s pride celebration and this year’s motto is “family diversity, equal rights.”

The week’s events will accumulate in a demonstration from the LGBTI collective on Saturday.

As Barcala hung the pride banner from the town hall balcony on Monday, he reminded onlookers of the importance of the celebration.

“Alicante is a reflection of respect and tolerance where we all have a place without exception.”

