A SCOTTISH woman has died two months after her husband passed away after inhaling fumes from a carbon monoxide leak at a Mallorca finca.

Mary Somerville, 39, died in an Edinburgh hospice on July 2 but news of her death was only announced on Friday.

The leak happened at the property on the Son Barbasa urbanisation in Cala Mesquida on May 6.

She had married Jaime Carsi, 40, a fortnight earlier and Capdepera Policia Local officers broke into the finca after Mr. Carsi’s brother reported that he was unable to contact the couple after they failed to turn up for a boat trip.

Jaime Carsi was found dead lying next to his wife in bed with the carbon monoxide leak coming from the refrigerator.

An autopsy confirmed that he died as a result of poisoning caused by inhaling the deadly gas.

The finca was owned by Mr. Carsi’s father and the newly-weds had been staying there for a few days.

Last December a British couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning at their Selva finca in Mallorca

That involved a leak from a gas butano heater, with the son raising the alarm from the UK after he heard nothing from them for two days.

