A BULL has died after it drowned in the sea during Denia’s controversial Bous a la Mar event.

Despite runners traditionally taunting the bull to jump into the sea, the annual event is classified as a ‘Festival of National Tourist Interest’.

Held in honour of Denia’s patron saint, a boat normally pulls the animals to safety.

However, this year, by the time the boat had dragged the bull back to land, it had already died.

After the incident, festivities were suspended for the rest of the day.

Several animal rights groups, including PETA and AnimaNaturalis, have denounced the festivities describing them as animal abuse.

The last time a bull died at the event was in 2011.

