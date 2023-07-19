A CCTV app foiled a burglary in Gibraltar after a juvenile climbed into a flat and tried to make off with the owner’s valuables.

The local resident got a warning on his phone that someone, who he knew, was in his home and immediately called the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The burglary took place on February 28 last year just after 9am the Flat Bastion Road and the homeowner got an exclusive live feed on his phone of the then 17-year-old rummaging through his belongings.

He contacted the police that sped to the scene minutes later.

The burglar was climbing out of the apartment balcony he had used to access the home earlier.

The criminal managed to escape temporarily until officers found him at a nearby residence.

He had a number of the resident’s belongings with him on his arrest.

Criminal Investigation Department detectives then seized CCTV footage that clearly showed him in the home.

The Magistrates Court used the evidence to put him behind bars for eight weeks.

The incident came as officers from the London Metropolitan Police visited Gibraltar recently to train local officers in Project Servator techniques.

The five-day intensive course is designed to help fight pick-pocketing, petty theft and reconnaissance of terrorist activity.

It brought the RGP up-to-speed with the latest techniques on a strategy used by 26 UK police forces.

