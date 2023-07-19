MALAGA braces for blistering temperatures today, Wednesday July 19, as the mercury is set to soar to stifling highs of 45ºC.

The third heatwave of the summer has prompted Spain’s Met Office to activate a code red for extreme heat due to a very warm ‘terral’ wind that will sweep over the province of Malaga and along the Costa del Sol this Wednesday.

This is the second red heat warning in the area this month, even though a red alert for heat is generally quite rare along the Costa del Sol due to its location by the sea.

Coastal areas normally have more moderate temperatures than inland areas because of the heat capacity of the sea.

Today, however, is not the case and the maximum weather alert will come into force along the western strip of coast and in the Guadalhorce valley at 1pm and remain active until 9pm.

Meteorologists predict temperatures above 42ºC in Malaga city and in the coastal towns of: Torremolinos, Benalmadena, Mijas, Marbella and Estepona.

Other areas in Malaga that will also be under the red weather alert today include: Alhaurín de la Torre, Alhaurin el Grande, Coín, Monda, Guaro and Ojén.

The issue of RED level severe weather warnings implies that recipients take action to protect themselves and/or their properties; this could be by moving their families out of the danger zone temporarily; by staying indoors; or by other specific actions aimed at mitigating the effects of the weather conditions.

In the case of a heatwave, it is also advised to drink plenty of water and closely watch the elderly, small children and people in poor health.

