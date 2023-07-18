A VIDEO clip shows the moment a gunman wielding a submachine gun apparently opened fire in broad daylight in one of Spain’s most exclusive resorts.

The footage shown by Marbellasequeja on Instagram and Facebook shows several young men in swimming shorts running for cover before a marked man carrying an automatic weapon approaches. He fires a shot before running fromview.

It is not known when the incident – which has not been reported by police – was shot.

Marbellasequeja claims the incident happened in Puerto Banus, the high-end marina resort in Marbella.

No more information has been made available by police, and it is unknown if any people were injured in the incident.

Online commentators have likened Puerto Banus to 80s cop show Miami Vice.

Marbella is no stranger to shootings, with several happening in broad daylight with no regard to onlookers.

Last June a man was seriously injured when shot in the Opium nightclub in Marbella, which was packed at the time.

And an irish gang war between the Kinahan and Hutch Irish drugs clans claimed lives in Mijas Costa, Marbella and Estepona,