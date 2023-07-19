MAYBE it’s because of the laidback lifestyle, the cafe culture, the beaches and good weather or perhaps it’s just the good food.

But Spain has smashed expectations in the latest Expat Insider survey of the best place in the world to live for expats.

Coming in as the second most sought-after destination for expat life in the poll of nearly 12,000 expats around the globe, it marks a remarkable ascent from its previous fifth position in 2022.

Earning its expat-friendly reputation, Spain has consistently ranked within the top 10 for quality of life since the inception of the survey.

Spain claimed first place globally in the leisure options category for 2023, with a staggering 91% of expats expressing their contentment with the plethora of recreational sports available in the country.

The country’s vibrant culture and nightlife have also garnered significant appreciation, with 88% of expats expressing satisfaction with the diverse offerings.

Enhancing the allure of expat life in Spain, the nation ranks third worldwide for its agreeable climate.

First place was snatched by Mexico, but third place was taken, surprisingly, by Panama.

Full ranking: The best places to live for expats: