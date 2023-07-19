MAYBE it’s because of the laidback lifestyle, the cafe culture, the beaches and good weather or perhaps it’s just the good food. 

But Spain has smashed expectations in the latest Expat Insider survey of the best place in the world to live for expats.

Coming in as the second most sought-after destination for expat life in the poll of nearly 12,000 expats around the globe, it marks a remarkable ascent from its previous fifth position in 2022.

Earning its expat-friendly reputation, Spain has consistently ranked within the top 10 for quality of life since the inception of the survey. 

Spain claimed first place globally in the leisure options category for 2023, with a staggering 91% of expats expressing their contentment with the plethora of recreational sports available in the country. 

The country’s vibrant culture and nightlife have also garnered significant appreciation, with 88% of expats expressing satisfaction with the diverse offerings.  

Enhancing the allure of expat life in Spain, the nation ranks third worldwide for its agreeable climate.

First place was snatched by Mexico, but third place was taken, surprisingly, by Panama.

Full ranking: The best places to live for expats:

  1. Mexico
  2. Spain
  3. Panama
  4. Malaysia
  5. Taiwan
  6. Thailand
  7. Costa Rica
  8. Philippines
  9. Bahrain
  10. Portugal
  11. UAE
  12. Oman
  13. Indonesia
  14. Vietnam
  15. Brazil
  16. Finland
  17. Colombia
  18. Kenya
  19. Luxembourg
  20. Australia
  21. Czech Republic
  22. Netherlands
  23. Switzerland
  24. Sweden
  25. Greece
  26. China
  27. Canada
  28. Saudi Arabia
  29. Estonia
  30. United States
  31. Qatar
  32. Cyprus
  33. France
  34. Hungary
  35. Poland
  36. India
  37. Singapore
  38. Belgium
  39. Ireland
  40. Hong Kong
  41. Denmark
  42. Austria
  43. United Kingdom
  44. Japan
  45. New Zealand
  46. Malta
  47. Italy
  48. South Africa
  49. Germany
  50. South Korea
  51. Turkey
  52. Norway
  53. Kuwait

