TWO LOITERING men in a Calpe shopping area eyeing up potential victims to rob have been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

Officers discovered that the Algerian nationals, aged 44 and 46, were wanted for a multitude of robberies with the 44-year-old the subject of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Belgium for robbery with a firearm in August 2022.

A Guardia Civil patrol were carrying out crime prevention duties in Calpe when they saw the men behaving suspiciously.

Their car carried an array of clothes to disguise themselves including hats, caps, and even a wig.

When asked for identification, both men tried to deceive the officers about who they were, but a check revealed that the 46-year-old was wanted by a Torrevieja court with an arrest warrant issued in May.

His compatriot, besides being subject of the Belgian warrant, also had an arrest warrant out against him from a Barcelona court.

A Denia court bailed the 46-year-old man but his colleague was jailed.