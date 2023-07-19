THE GOVERNMENT has announced that 17 kilometres of the A-7 motorway in the south of Alicante province will be upgraded to three lanes.

It’s the culmination of a long campaign to see improvements to the busy highway which, according to Ministry of Transport figures, is used daily by 9,000 lorries.

Local business groups have criticised the lack of investment in key road infrastructures in the province including the Alicante ring road.

The extra lane will be built between Crevillente at the intersection with the AP-7 and the Orihuela-Benferri CV-870 exit at a cost of €94 million.

The project will also see the revamping of five exit junctions.

A government statement said: “The Vega Baja and the Baix Vinapolo will have the privilege of being the only Alicante province regions to have three-lane motorways which will also improve road connections to Madrid.”